Drivers Might Be Able To Pump Their Own Gas in New Jersey After More Than 70 Years

On March 1, a bipartisan collection of legislators introduced a bill, the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act, which would allow N.J. stations to have self-service pumps. State assemblyman Ned Thomson (R-Monmouth), a sponsor of the proposal, said, “Motorists in every other state are able to pump their own gas, and if a consumer wants to choose to not wait for an attendant, that choice should not be denied to them by state law.”