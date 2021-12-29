What Did Elon Musk Say About Nick Szabo and Bitcoin?By Ruchi Gupta
Many people think that crypto pioneer Nick Szabo is the Bitcoin creator operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who himself has denied being Nakamoto, also thinks that Szabo might be the one.
Musk pinned the Satoshi Nakamoto label on Szabo.
While most of Musk’s life is public, Szabo is largely reclusive, and little is known about his personal life. However, people have speculated for a long time that Szabo might be the person behind the Nakamoto name associated with the Bitcoin creator. Szabo has repeatedly denied the Nakamoto link. However, in an interview with Lex Fridman, Musk noted that Szabo’s ideas align well with Nakamoto’s work and that he seems to be the one.
Szabo is a crypto pioneer.
Long before Bitcoin, Szabo had an idea of a decentralized digital currency called Bitgold in 1998. He described an operating structure that's similar to how Bitcoin works, including the mining process.
What’s Nick Szabo’s net worth?
Since Szabo is a private person, little is known about the exact size of his fortune. The estimates range from $1 million to $5 million. If Szabo is the real Nakamoto, then he's a billionaire. Nakamoto owns more than 1 million Bitcoins—a holding worth about $50 billion now.
What's Szabo’s smart contracts concept?
The alleged Bitcoin creator studied computer science at the University of Washington. He also studied law and earned a Juris Doctor degree. Szabo developed the “smart contracts” phrase with the concept of bringing digital solutions into the contract law practice.
The concept has been widely adopted in the crypto space and smart contracts now underpin the functions of many DeFi apps. Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano are among the blockchains that can execute smart contracts.