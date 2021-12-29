What Did Elon Musk Say About Nick Szabo and Bitcoin?

While most of Musk’s life is public, Szabo is largely reclusive, and little is known about his personal life. However, people have speculated for a long time that Szabo might be the person behind the Nakamoto name associated with the Bitcoin creator. Szabo has repeatedly denied the Nakamoto link. However, in an interview with Lex Fridman, Musk noted that Szabo’s ideas align well with Nakamoto’s work and that he seems to be the one.