NerdWallet Stock Forecast: Should you Buy the NRDS IPO?

This week is busy in terms of the IPO calendar and as many as 13 companies are expected to list. The IPO euphoria in the fourth quarter looks set to make 2021 a record year for U.S. IPOs. San Francisco-based personal finance company NerdWallet has priced its IPO and will start trading on Nov. 4 under the ticker symbol “NRDS.” What’s the forecast for NerdWallet stock and should you buy the IPO?