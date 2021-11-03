Is Allbirds a Good Investment Amid Climate Change Concerns?

Allbirds is set to take on athlete shoe market leaders Nike and Adidas. The company is backed by high-profile institutional investors such as Fidelity, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, and Maveron. Climate change concerns are drawing consumers to sustainable products, and Allbirds stands to benefit from that shift.

However, before you bet on Allbirds, know that the company has been seeing losses since its start and may not turn a profit in the foreseeable future. In fact, its losses are increasing. It lost about $26 million in 2020, compared with $15 billion in 2019, and its loss in the first half of 2021 more than doubled year-over-year to $21.1 million from $9.5 million.