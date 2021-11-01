Allbirds (BIRD) IPO Is Coming Soon, Stock Looks Expensive

Allbirds is expected to start trading on Nov. 3. The company has kept the IPO price range between $12 and $14. A total of 19.2 million shares would be on the offer—15.4 million shares would be offered by Allbirds, while the remaining would be sold by existing shareholders.

The underwriters have an option to buy an additional 2.9 million shares. At the midpoint of the IPO range, Allbirds would raise almost $200 million. This excludes the underwriter option to buy additional shares. Existing stockholders Franklin Templeton and TDM Growth Partners plan to buy $70 million worth of shares in the IPO. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.