Is Federer-Backed On Holding (ONON) Stock Overvalued After IPO?

On Holding was founded in 2010 by running enthusiasts David Allemann, Caspar Coppetti, and Olivier Bernhard. Federer invested an unknown amount in the company in 2019. The company’s largest market is North America, accounting for about 49 percent of total revenues, followed closely by Europe.

On has built a global customer base across over 60 countries, including the U.S., Japan, China, Germany, and Brazil. The company has a selective wholesale presence in about 8,100 retail doors across the world. On also operates through the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. On’s revenue rose 59 percent YoY to $463.6 million in 2020 and 85 percent YoY to $343.8 million in the first half of 2021. Its DTC channel contributed 36.6 percent of total revenue for the first six months of 2021.