What Does the COP26 Summit Mean for SPE Crypto?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 2 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Before the start of the COP26 climate summit, the Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto price soared to a new record high. It pulled back as some investors rushed to take early profit. Should you buy the dip? What’s the SPE crypto price prediction?
Bitcoin's price hit a record high of about $67,000 in October. Even someone who only invested $100 in the flagship crypto a decade ago was sitting on nearly $7 million. If you missed Bitcoin, you might be looking for the next crypto to explode.
What is Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto?
The Save Planet Earth project launched in early 2021. The goal is to combat climate change and build a sustainable business. The team behind the project has planned many projects that should help address climate change and make investors rich. For example, there will be a sale of carbon credits to companies that have to offset their carbon footprint. Also, the program will involve capturing plastics from oceans and recycling them into products for sale.
The project is teaming with governments and nonprofit organizations to advance its programs. The SPE token will facilitate transactions on the Save Planet Earth blockchain platform like carbon credit exchange.
Is Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto a good investment?
The project is designed to be self-sustaining and able to generate economic benefits for investors in the long term. For example, the sale of products made from recycled plastics will generate profits that would be reinvested in the project and contribute to making the SPE token more valuable.
The project will plant trees to capture carbon from the atmosphere. Then, it will sell carbon credit linked to the trees. The project already has agreements to plant more than 1 billion trees in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
The Save Planet Earth project has launched at the right time. At the COP26 climate summit, countries pledged to save forests. The pledge aligns with the project’s goal of restoring trees.
There is no time to waste in tackling climate change. A NASA study recently warned that the global wheat and corn supply could start experiencing disruptions as early as 2030 because of climate change. As countries step up efforts to combat climate change amid the growing threats to the food supply, companies should see tighter carbon emission regulations. This would spur a faster increase in the demand for carbon offset credits and drive huge business for Save Planet Earth.
Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto price prediction
Save Planet Earth has reduced SPE crypto’s maximum supply to 1 billion tokens from 1 quadrillion tokens previously. The supply reduction minimizes inflation risk for investors. Also, the project has a token burn program that should make SPE crypto even more scarce and valuable.
The future looks promising for Save Planet Earth and its carbon credit sale business. Many companies, including large corporations like Apple, Walt Disney, Procter & Gamble, and Delta Air Lines, are interested in the carbon offset program. The carbon credit market is forecast to grow to $200 billion by 2050 from $600 million in 2019.
The SPE crypto price has ranged from $0.000000000251 to $0.08803 since its debut. If the project’s carbon credit and plastic businesses take off well, SPE's price could hit $1 in 2022 and reach $10 by 2030.
Where can I buy SPE crypto?
If you like the SPE crypto price prediction, you might want to capitalize on the pullback to buy the dip. You can buy SPE token on PancakeSwap, BitMart, and CoinTiger with BNB coin, Tether, or Ethereum. The Save Planet Earth team is working to get the token listed on major exchanges including Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken.
While many people have become rich trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu, cryptocurrencies are usually volatile and remain largely speculative bets. Therefore, while SPE could make you a millionaire, it’s prudent to only invest an amount that you can afford to lose.