What Does the COP26 Summit Mean for SPE Crypto?

Before the start of the COP26 climate summit, the Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto price soared to a new record high. It pulled back as some investors rushed to take early profit. Should you buy the dip? What’s the SPE crypto price prediction?

Bitcoin's price hit a record high of about $67,000 in October. Even someone who only invested $100 in the flagship crypto a decade ago was sitting on nearly $7 million. If you missed Bitcoin, you might be looking for the next crypto to explode .

📣 1 BILLION TREES 📣 $SPE has done it again❗️ 🇵🇰 We have secured a 1 BILLION TREE DEAL with the Pakistan Government 🤝 These will all be CERTIFIED CARBON CREDITS on sale for PROFIT for investors and carbon sequestration initiatives #COP26 #ActNow #BSCGem #CryptocurrencyNews pic.twitter.com/zJ19u92yeM

The project is teaming with governments and nonprofit organizations to advance its programs. The SPE token will facilitate transactions on the Save Planet Earth blockchain platform like carbon credit exchange.

The Save Planet Earth project launched in early 2021. The goal is to combat climate change and build a sustainable business. The team behind the project has planned many projects that should help address climate change and make investors rich. For example, there will be a sale of carbon credits to companies that have to offset their carbon footprint. Also, the program will involve capturing plastics from oceans and recycling them into products for sale.

Is Save Planet Earth (SPE) crypto a good investment?

The project is designed to be self-sustaining and able to generate economic benefits for investors in the long term. For example, the sale of products made from recycled plastics will generate profits that would be reinvested in the project and contribute to making the SPE token more valuable.

Article continues below advertisement

The project will plant trees to capture carbon from the atmosphere. Then, it will sell carbon credit linked to the trees. The project already has agreements to plant more than 1 billion trees in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The Save Planet Earth project has launched at the right time. At the COP26 climate summit, countries pledged to save forests. The pledge aligns with the project’s goal of restoring trees.

Article continues below advertisement