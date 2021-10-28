NerdWallet Files for IPO at Toned Down Valuation—Looks Like a Good Buy

San Francisco-based personal finance company NerdWallet has filed for an IPO and will list under the ticker symbol “NRDS.” The company provides advice on personal finance. The app is popular because it compares different financial products. What’s the IPO date and price and is it worth it at the current valuation?

NerdWallet was founded in 2009 when Tim Chen, who lost his job in the financial crisis, identified the need for unbiased and free financial advice. He was searching for a good credit card for an expat in Australia. Jacob Gibson is the other co-founder of the company. NerdWallet has a motto to provide trustworthy financial advice to individuals and SMBs (small and medium businesses).

NerdWallet IPO date and price

NerdWallet hasn’t specified the IPO date yet, but it's expected to list before the end of 2021. The company has kept the IPO price range between $17 and $19 and the final pricing will be announced later.

NerdWallet is offering 7.25 million Class A shares as part of the IPO and the underwriters have an option to purchase another 1.08 million shares. The company would raise over $158 million in gross from the IPO at the upper range if the underwriting option is fully exercised. NerdWallet intends to use the funds for general corporate purposes and also to repay some promissory notes.

A total of 33 million Class A shares and 31.6 million Class B shares would be outstanding after the offering. There are other dilutive securities including stock options. The Class B shares have higher voting powers. Chen and entities associated with him would hold over 90 percent of the company after the IPO.

