NBA Star Jimmy Butler Launches Coffee Brand ‘Bigface’

The Miami Heat of the NBA made headlines in Jun. 2021 when it announced that it was renaming its stadium to FTX Arena, after the FTX crypto exchange secured the rights to the name of the arena in May. It was Formerly known as the American Airlines arena. It will hold its new name for 19 years, according to the contract worth $135 million. Now the Heat’s star player, Jimmy Butler, is making his own impactful business ventures, launching the Bigface coffee brand.