Crypto.com Partners With 76ers, Has Now Spent $400 Million on Sport Deals

Agreeing to its first partnership with the NBA, Crypto.com announced it will be the official ad patch for the 76ers this season. The value of the six-year partnership wasn't disclosed. This is the second jersey patch partnership with a crypto company in NBA history. The first was between StormX , a crypto cashback company, and the Portland Trailblazers, in Jul. 2021.

Along with having patches on all four of the 76ers' jerseys, Crypto.com will have ads in the team’s home arena, on the baseline apron, and on courtside screens. The crypto exchange will also create a series of NFT tokens for the team, available throughout this upcoming season for purchase. Like in StormX’s partnership with the Trailblazers, Crypto.com will work with the 76ers to educate fans on cryptocurrency.