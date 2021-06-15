As the ATI Physical Therapy Merger Approaches, FAII Stock Looks Like a Steal

ATI operates around 900 physical therapy clinics with over 5,000 physical therapists nationwide. The company is present in 25 states with plans to enter more in the future.

USPH is the only listed pure-play outpatient physical therapy provider in the U.S. It operates around 550 clinics and is present in 39 states. In 2022, USPH expects to generate revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $487 million and $79 million, respectively. Between 2019 and 2022, ATI expects its revenue to grow 4.8 percent compounded annually. Meanwhile, USPH and AMED expect compound annual growth of 0.3 and 6.2 percent, respectively.