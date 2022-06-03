Nina Ali's Husband Munaf Ali Is Likely a Billionaire, Runs Various Businesses
Bravo TV’s Real Housewives is quite popular among fans. The franchise has made several international spin-offs and has been in the news lately for Real Housewives of Dubai. Nina Ali, who's married to Munaf Ali, is also featured in Real Housewives of Dubai. What’s Munaf’s net worth and how did he make his money?
Munaf Ali
CEO Phoenix Technology Consultants
Net worth: Above $1 billion
Munaf Ali is married to Nina Ali who's one of the cast members of 'Real Housewives of Dubai.' Unlike his wife, Munaf has maintained a low profile on social media but has founded several businesses.
Birthdate: September 12
Education: Bachelor of Science in International Finance from Cass Business School, London
Spouse: Nina Ali
Children: 3 (two daughters and a son)
The Real Housewives of Dubai is the 11th city for the franchise and Bravo calls it the “first original international iteration.” The network added, “It follows the extravagant lives of a dynamic group of women who run business empires while they expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe billionaire’s playground.”
Details on the 'Real Housewives of Dubai' cast
Apart from Ali, the Real Housewives of Dubai cast includes Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, and Lesa Milan. Ali was born in Lebanon but raised in Texas. She moved to Dubai in 2011 and Bravo TV describes her as “highly driven and business-minded.”
Nina Ali married Munaf Ali in 2010.
Ali married Munaf in 2010 and subsequently moved to Dubai. The couple met through a family friend and have three children. They have two daughters named Nour Ali and Sophia Bella Ali and a son named Ayan Ali.
Ali also runs a successful cake business alongside raising her kids. She has a good presence on social media also with over half a million Instagram followers. She has over 1,600 Twitter followers and she describes herself as a “spiritual hippie.”
Munaf Ali is a successful businessman.
Unlike Ali, Munaf doesn't have much of a presence on social media. He has a LinkedIn account but hasn’t posted lately. He received a Bachelor of Science in International Finance from Cass Business School, London. He worked at Citigroup for a little over two years between 2004 and 2006.
He founded Range Development in 2009 and was the company’s CEO between 2009 and 2017. The company helps people get Caribbean citizenship through investments. Range Development has developed two luxury resorts in Dominica and St. Kitts.
In 2017, Munaf founded Second Citizenship Consultants and has since been its CEO. The company helps people get a second citizenship and claims to have helped over 1,000 families get their second citizenship.
Munaf also founded Phoenix Technology Consultants in November 2017 and is the company’s CEO. The company provides technology solutions in the Middle East.
Munaf Ali is also into cryptocurrencies
Munaf is also into cryptocurrencies. He founded Phoenix Store in 2020, which is the exclusive Distributor of Bitmain in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the U.K. CoinDesk reported that in 2021, Phoenix Technology Consultants placed an order for $650 million worth of crypto mining rigs. It said that the company intends to place an order for another $2 billion worth of rigs in the third quarter of 2022.
Munaf Ali is likely a billionaire.
While we don’t have public information on Munaf’s net worth, it would be safe to say that he's a billionaire based on his various businesses as well as the massive orders for crypto mining rigs.