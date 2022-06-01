Glitz and Glamour: Real Housewives of Dubai Cast Members’ Net Worth
More drama among wealthy elite ladies is coming to the Bravo network this month. The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere as the eleventh city to be featured within the Real Housewives franchise. Here’s a look at The Real Housewives of Dubai cast members’ net worths.
The new series will feature the lives of six wealthy housewives in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. It’s the first international version of the Real Housewives franchise and it debuts on June 1.
Caroline Stanbury is the richest Dubai housewife with a $30 million net worth.
Of the six cast members, British businesswoman and reality television star Caroline Stanbury appears to be the wealthiest. Stanbury’s net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth at $30 million in 2022. She's a celebrity stylist and launched a furniture line and a luxury goods company.
Stanbury isn’t a newcomer to reality TV life. She already starred in Bravo’s program Ladies of London. Investment banker Cem Habib is her ex-husband the father of her three children. The 46-year-old Stanbury married the much younger former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo in 2021.
Lesa Milan Hall is worth at least $5 million.
Lesa Milan Hall, another housewife, is a Jamaican-born model. Married to financial professional Richard Hall, she has three children. Hall was a contestant in the 2009 Miss Jamaica Universe pageant. She owns the clothing brand Mina Roe Maternity. According to Celebsweek, Hall’s net worth is estimated at between $5 million and $9.2 million.
Dr. Sara Al Madani has a million-dollar net worth.
Dr. Sara Al Madani grew up in the UAE and has observed firsthand the development of Dubai from a desert into a thriving metropolis. “As a woman, I believe nothing is impossible, and I’m unstoppable just like my country is,” Al Madani stated to WomensHealthMag. She has been divorced twice and is a single mother.
Al Madani is a tech entrepreneur with an honorary Ph.D. in business administration. Her net worth is estimated at around $1 million.
Model Chanel Ayan is worth $1 million–$5 million.
Another RHODubai cast member, Chanel Ayan, is a model from Kenya. She's considered by some to be Dubai’s first supermodel and has represented luxury fashion brands like Chanel, Dior, Dolce Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton. Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. She is married to Luca Salves and they have several children.
Caroline Brooks is a property manager worth millions.
Caroline Brooks, one of the new housewives, is a property brokerage manager and founded a luxury spa called The Glass House, located in Dubai. A resident of Dubai for about 10 years, Brooks has a net worth of $5.9 million, according to Celebsweek.
Nina Ali’s net worth hasn't been confirmed.
Nina Ali is Lebanese but was raised primarily in the U.S. She is married to Munaf Ali, the CEO of the UAE-based Phoenix Store, and they have three children. Ali co-founded a fruitcake company and is an influencer under the Instagram handle @LipstickMommy. The estimates of her net worth vary widely, all the way up to the somewhat dubious $35.8 million, according to Celebsweek.