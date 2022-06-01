Glitz and Glamour: Real Housewives of Dubai Cast Members’ Net Worth

Nina Ali is Lebanese but was raised primarily in the U.S. She is married to Munaf Ali, the CEO of the UAE-based Phoenix Store, and they have three children. Ali co-founded a fruitcake company and is an influencer under the Instagram handle @LipstickMommy. The estimates of her net worth vary widely, all the way up to the somewhat dubious $35.8 million, according to Celebsweek.