Is MOR Stock a Good Buy Near Its 52-Week Low?

Last week, MOR provided a financial update and said that it had preliminary U.S. Monjuvi sales of $79.1 million in 2021. It also said that, for Monjuvi, it expects U.S. sales of $110 million–$135 million and a gross margin of 75–80 percent in 2022. MorphoSys is splitting its net profit and loss equally with Incyte.