Is Milo Credit’s Crypto Mortgage Right for You?

To qualify for Milo’s crypto mortgage, your Bitcoin holdings need to at least match the value of the property you want to purchase, meaning that if you’re seeking a $300,000 mortgage, you’ll need to have at least that much in Bitcoin. The Bitcoin you pledge for the loan will be turned over to a third-party custodian, barring you from selling the crypto before the mortgage is cleared. Once you pay off the loan, the Bitcoin will be returned to you.