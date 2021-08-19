Which Mortgage Lenders Accept Crypto? UWM Is Leading the Charge

Like many industries and businesses, the real estate industry has been hit with an unprecedented number of barriers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as cryptocurrency adoption intensifies, more companies are starting to accept crypto as payment. Major nationwide mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) announced that it will start accepting Bitcoin as payment by the end of this year.

With mortgage interest rates at all-time highs and a very thin market, many people wonder if homeownership is still in the cards for them, and rightfully so. For six consecutive years, UWM has been leading the nation as the number one mortgage lender. The company is expanding its payment options to accept Bitcoin and eventually other forms of cryptocurrencies. If these plans follow through, UWM will be the first major nationwide mortgage lender to offer such services.

UWM is excited to offer crypto options for mortgage payments before anyone else in the country.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia takes pride in expressing that the company is at the forefront of innovation and technology. UWM as a wholesale lender provides a unique experience in offering mortgages. It's working exclusively with independent brokers across the country. UWM helps them provide much better experiences than that of a bank or retail mortgage lenders. UWM's top priority is to educate and promote why brokers are better than banks and to keep its clients satisfied. With many of UWM's clients holding crypto, according to Ishbia, this move seemed to be the natural progression.

At @UWMlending, we are always looking for new technology to make mortgages easier for our broker partners and their clients. Had a great time on @YahooFinance talking about using cryptocurrency for UWM mortgage payments, $UWMC, and big things to come in Q3 https://t.co/lWMu3aXYpz — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) August 19, 2021 Source: Twitter (@Mishbia15)

In order to stay innovative and follow consumer trends, UWM aims to roll out the form of payment by the end of the third quarter or at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Joining entities like the Dallas Mavericks, AMC Theaters, and Paypal, UWM is following suit and adopting cryptocurrencies despite many people thinking that the mortgage business is far from innovative.

As a publicly traded company, many speculate what this news could impact the price of UWM stock. Although the stock is slightly down, will the news take a bit to settle in?