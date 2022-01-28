What's Michael Boulos' Net Worth? Details on Tiffany Trump’s Fiancé

What's Michael Boulos' Net Worth? Details on Tiffany Trump’s FiancéBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 28 2022, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Former first daughter Tiffany Trump still seems over the moon about Michael Boulos—and vice versa. Tiffany and her beau swapped loving messages on Instagram earlier this month, one year after they announced their engagement on the social-media platform.
Michael Boulos
Business development consultant, fiancé of Tiffany Trump
Net worth: $20 million (reported)
Michael Boulos is a business consultant, an heir to a Nigeria-based conglomerate, and the fiancé of former first daughter Tiffany Trump.
Birthdate: August 27, 1997
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Parents: Massad Boulos and Sarah Fadoul Boulos
Education: B.A. in Global Business Management from Regent’s University London; Master’s in Project Management, Finance, and Risk from City, University of London.
Partner: Tiffany Trump, fiancée
“One year down forever to go,” Tiffany, daughter of Donald Trump, wrote in a Jan. 16 post as she shared photos from her fiancé’s proposal at the White House.
Boulos shared one of the same photos the following day, writing, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life!”
Boulos’ family has a business conglomerate in Nigeria.
According to The New York Times, Boulos’ family is the namesake of Boulos Enterprises, a Nigeria-based distribution and assembly company for motorcycles and power bikes. The Boulos family is also behind the publicly traded conglomerate SCOA Nigeria, according to Page Six. SCOA Nigeria deals with motor-vehicle leasing and distribution and construction equipment sales. Massad Fares Boulos, Michael’s father, is its executive director, according to Reuters.
In a June 2017 meeting in the Oval Office, former President Trump reportedly said that Nigerian immigrants would never “go back to their huts” after seeing the United States, according to The New York Times. The following January, Trump reportedly described African nations as “s—thole countries,” as NBC News reported at the time.
Nevertheless, Massad hailed Trump as the “greatest U.S. president of recent times,” according to the Daily Mail, and Massad and wife Sarah Boulos visited the White House in December 2019.
As for Boulos, his LinkedIn profile shows multiple concurrent jobs. If the profile is accurate, he’s an associate director at SCOA, a business development manager at Royalton Investment, a business development consultant at KT Corporation, and a principal at Elutions.
Massad told the Daily Mail in January 2021 that his son was “involved in various aspects [of the family business]” but was “working on his own projects lately.”
Celebrity Net Worth pegs Boulos' net worth at $20 million.
Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump reportedly started dating in late 2018.
In January 2021, Tiffany announced that she and Boulos were engaged. She posted an Instagram photo of them posing side by side on the White House’s west colonnade. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones [and] historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé, Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter.”