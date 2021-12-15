How Much Is CNN Paying Its White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins?

When Collins first joined the CNN team, she recognized how challenging the job would be, though she was willing to take it on. Collins said, “I think one of the key aspects of being a good reporter, apart from knowing where the story is and what the news is, is knowing where your skills are best fit, and for me, that was Trump.” Today, the 29-year-old is based in Washington D.C. and continues to cover breaking stories, many of which surround the Biden administration.