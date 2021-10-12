Tiffany Trump Is a Georgetown Law Graduate—Does She Practice Law?

Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael Boulos in Jan. 2021. She posted an Instagram photo of herself with Boulos in the White House Rose Garden on the eve of her father’s last day in office. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones [and] historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé, Michael!” she wrote at the time. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”