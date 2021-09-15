MiamiCoin Price Prediction as the Crypto Hits Important Milestone

You can get rich while supporting the city of Miami financially. That’s the whole point of the MiamiCoin (MIA) project. If you’re wondering why the MiamiCoin crypto price prediction is in focus right now, it’s because the altcoin just achieved an important milestone and many investors are eager to get exposure to it.

MiamiCoin's price has nearly tripled in the past seven days to trade at $0.032. Although MiamiCoin is more than a meme token like Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin, their fans have something in common—leveraging the power of cryptocurrencies for good. While MIA token helps raise money for the city of Miami, the Doge community has done several sports sponsorships .

The crypto launched in August 2021. Its price has climbed more than 600 percent since then. Similar to Doge, MiamiCoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency powered by the Stack blockchain. MIA tokens can be mined the same way people mine Bitcoin . When you mine MiamiCoin, you keep 70 percent of the proceeds, while 30 percent is donated to the city of Miami.

The @CityofMiami decision to accept the gift contributions generated by the @mineCityCoins Protocol-currently valued at $4.3M-represents a major milestone in Miami’s quest to become a crypto innovation hub 🚀 Funds that will directly impact the lives of all our residents! https://t.co/pcrY4PwD06

With Bitcoin mining becoming more difficult and Ethereum mining expected to come to an end, many crypto miners are trying their luck with MiamiCoin. As MIA crypto mining starts to boom, a new revenue stream has opened up for Miami. Some $4.5 million recently went to the city’s crypto account thanks to MiamiCoin and there’s more to come.

Is MiamiCoin a good investment?

Many people are interested in MiamiCoin's price prediction right now because they're trying to figure out if it's a good investment. In its brief history, the crypto has made good money for some investors considering its more than 600 percent rise since its debut.

There are several reasons you might want to buy MiamiCoin. First, it’s still cheap and costs about $0.030. That means you can start investing with a small amount of money. For those seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode, MiamiCoin is worth considering as its community continues to expand.

If you’re seeking an opportunity to support the city of Miami's budget, combat climate change, and relieve the suffering of the less-privileged, then MiamiCoin is for you. The city can use its crypto proceeds to help the homeless and spend on climate change projects. The crypto could generate between $50 million and $70 million for Miami in the next 12 months, according to CityCoins.