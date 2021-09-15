MiamiCoin Price Prediction as the Crypto Hits Important Milestone

MiamiCoin Price Prediction as the Crypto Hits Important MilestoneBy Ruchi Gupta
Sep. 15 2021, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
You can get rich while supporting the city of Miami financially. That’s the whole point of the MiamiCoin (MIA) project. If you’re wondering why the MiamiCoin crypto price prediction is in focus right now, it’s because the altcoin just achieved an important milestone and many investors are eager to get exposure to it.
MiamiCoin's price has nearly tripled in the past seven days to trade at $0.032. Although MiamiCoin is more than a meme token like Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin, their fans have something in common—leveraging the power of cryptocurrencies for good. While MIA token helps raise money for the city of Miami, the Doge community has done several sports sponsorships.
What is MiamiCoin and how does it work?
The crypto launched in August 2021. Its price has climbed more than 600 percent since then. Similar to Doge, MiamiCoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency powered by the Stack blockchain. MIA tokens can be mined the same way people mine Bitcoin. When you mine MiamiCoin, you keep 70 percent of the proceeds, while 30 percent is donated to the city of Miami.
MiamiCoin generates $4.5 million for Miami
With Bitcoin mining becoming more difficult and Ethereum mining expected to come to an end, many crypto miners are trying their luck with MiamiCoin. As MIA crypto mining starts to boom, a new revenue stream has opened up for Miami. Some $4.5 million recently went to the city’s crypto account thanks to MiamiCoin and there’s more to come.
Is MiamiCoin a good investment?
Many people are interested in MiamiCoin's price prediction right now because they're trying to figure out if it's a good investment. In its brief history, the crypto has made good money for some investors considering its more than 600 percent rise since its debut.
There are several reasons you might want to buy MiamiCoin. First, it’s still cheap and costs about $0.030. That means you can start investing with a small amount of money. For those seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode, MiamiCoin is worth considering as its community continues to expand.
If you’re seeking an opportunity to support the city of Miami's budget, combat climate change, and relieve the suffering of the less-privileged, then MiamiCoin is for you. The city can use its crypto proceeds to help the homeless and spend on climate change projects. The crypto could generate between $50 million and $70 million for Miami in the next 12 months, according to CityCoins.
MiamiCoin's crypto price prediction
After Solana’s SOL token soared before crashing, many prospective investors are trying to probe MiamiCoin's price prediction before they put their money in it. MiamiCoin's price could rise tenfold over its current level by the end of 2021. The potential tailwinds include the crypto’s listing on more exchanges and public figures like Musk, Mark Cuban, and Jack Dorsey endorsing it like they have done Dogecoin or Bitcoin. MIA's price could also benefit from investors chasing cheap cryptocurrencies with the potential to explode.
However, the tightening crypto regulatory environment poses a big threat to MiamiCoin's price prediction. It’s worth noting that Miami hasn’t started spending its MiamiCoin funds out of an abundance of caution.
Where to buy MiamiCoin
If you think that MiamiCoin is a good investment, you can obtain it in several ways. You could mine it or purchase it. If you choose to purchase, the only place you can buy MiamiCoin now is Okcoin.