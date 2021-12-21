Matt Damon Advertisement Gives Crypto.com a Boost

Along with winning awards in the film industry, Damon has also won several awards for his environmental efforts, including the 2013 Environmental Media Award and the 2014 World Economic Forum Crystal Award. He was named to the 2011 TIME 100 most influential people in the world. Damon credits some of his early interest in environmentalism to when his mother used to travel with him around the world. He realized that there was much more out there in the world than just his hometown.