Crypto.com Isn’t Publicly Traded, Has Its Own Token for Investors

On Nov. 17, Crypto.com announced that it acquired the naming rights for the Staples Center—home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. Crypto.com brokered a deal with AEG, which is the sports and entertainment company that owns and operates the arena. Crypto.com is paying a reported $700 million for the deal, according to the Times, and the new name will go into effect on Christmas Day.