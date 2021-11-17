Crypto.com Purchases Naming Rights to Staples Center in $700M Deal

In a study done by Crypto Head in September, California ranks as the most crypto-ready state in the U.S. The state has the highest amount of crypto-related searches and crypto ATMs in the country. The city of Los Angeles has more Bitcoin ATMs than any other city in the U.S. with over 900. Los Angeles has over 300 more ATMs than Chicago, which has the second most ATMs, and nearly twice as many as Houston, which has the third most ATMs.