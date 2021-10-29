Publicly Traded Sports Teams Are Rare—How to Invest in Sports Teams

Publicly Traded Sports Teams Are Rare—How to Invest in Sports TeamsBy Jennifer Farrington
Oct. 29 2021, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
If you’re looking to invest in a publicly traded sports team, there’s a good chance you won’t find many. Most sports teams are either owned by a corporation or multiple companies that each hold a stake in the team. The good news is that many of the companies that own sports teams are publicly traded, which allows you to invest in them.
What sports teams are owned by publicly traded companies and how can you invest in them?
Publicly traded companies affiliated with sports teams
Whether you’re a football, baseball, or hockey fan, chances are that there's a company out there that's affiliated with a team you’d like to invest in. For example, the New York Knicks is a professional basketball team based in Manhattan. While you can't invest in the Knicks franchise, you can invest in the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
The Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.(MSGS) is a publicly traded company. The company owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) New York Knicks and their G League affiliate the Westchester Knicks, according to MarketWatch. The company also owns the National Hockey League’s (NHL) York Rangers along with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
As of October 29. 2021, MSGS was trading at $189.18.
Looking to invest in a soccer team? Manchester United might appeal to you.
Meanwhile, Manchester United (MANU) is “one of the richest and best-supported football clubs not only in England but in the entire world.” The club has been publicly trading since 2012 and has “20 Premier League titles.” The club is often recognized for “generating many notable homegrown players” including David Beckham.
MANU stock is currently trading at $16.26 as of October 29, 2021.
The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks is another sports team you can invest in.
If you’re a fan of the Dallas Mavericks, you’ll be excited to learn about a new investment opportunity. Mark Cuban, an entrepreneur and investor who appears on the reality TV show Shark Tank, recently announced the Mavericks’ partnership with Voyager Digital.
Voyager Digital is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows you to “trade more than 60 crypto assets in its app,” according to The Dallas Morning News. Voyager Digital is a publicly traded company on Nasdaq using the ticker symbol "VYGVF." If you’re looking to invest in the Mavericks, VYGVF is trading at $14.21 as of October 28, 2021.
Braves fans can invest in Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Liberty Braves Group possesses 100 percent ownership of the Atlanta Braves, which is an MLB team. The company is public and trades under the ticker symbol "BATRK" with shares currently selling for $29.86 as of October 29, 2021.
NFL’s Green Bay Packers franchise is a public company
While the Green Bay Packers franchise is a public company that allows its fans to purchase shares of stock, it isn’t publicly traded. However, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy is discussing holding a stock sale to complete stadium improvements, according to the Packers website.
If any of the above-mentioned teams or companies they are affiliated with don't appeal to you, there's a good chance that you can still invest in the team of your choosing. To do this, you’ll need to find one or publicly traded companies affiliated with the team and as always, invest wisely.