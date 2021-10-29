Publicly Traded Sports Teams Are Rare—How to Invest in Sports Teams

Whether you’re a football, baseball, or hockey fan, chances are that there's a company out there that's affiliated with a team you’d like to invest in. For example, the New York Knicks is a professional basketball team based in Manhattan. While you can't invest in the Knicks franchise, you can invest in the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

The Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.(MSGS) is a publicly traded company. The company owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) New York Knicks and their G League affiliate the Westchester Knicks, according to MarketWatch. The company also owns the National Hockey League’s (NHL) York Rangers along with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

As of October 29. 2021, MSGS was trading at $189.18.