Magnesium Metal Stocks to Consider During China's Magnesium Shortage

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is a Colorado-based fertilizer manufacturer that also delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water. The market value for IPI stock as of Oct. 21 was $46.32 per share.

IPI stock has risen 6.24 percent in the last week and 59.72 percent in the last month. The current growth may be difficult for Intrepid to sustain, which is why the next 12 months could bring devaluation. Investors may want to wait to see where IPI moves before selecting an entry point. At this rate, there are more magnesium shortages to come.