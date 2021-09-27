Investment Company Abrdn Launches New Industrial Metals ETF in U.S.

Renewable energy is the future to powering the world, and investors have found ways to invest in these resources. There are many clean energy futures and ETFs that give people a way to invest in water, solar, and wind energy. However, Abrdn offers a different way to invest in these resources , especially with the launch of their new ETF.

Abrdn has many funds that put the spotlight on commodities that help produce renewable energy rather than just focusing on the energies itself. Being one of the largest investment companies in the U.K., Abrdn is expanding its services to the U.S.

What is Abrdn and what does it invest in?

Established in 1983, Abrdn is an investment management company that focuses on investing in energy, metals, grains, and other industrial resources. The Scottish company currently has eight different ETFs that have holdings in precious metals including silver, gold, copper, and platinum. It has holdings in various other commodities including crude oil, natural gas, corn, soybeans, and coffee.

Abdrn emphasizes the future of natural, renewable and sustainable resources, and many of these commodities play a large role in producing those resources.

Originally named Aberdeen Asset Management plc, the investment company merged with Standard Life, a company specializing in life assurance, in August 2017. At the time of the merger, the deal turned the company into Standard Life Aberdeen PLC, and it was valued at £11 billion ($14.3 billion).

In 2018, the company sold its life assurance branch, Standard Life, to Phoenix Group—the largest long-term savings and retirement business in the U.K. The sale was reportedly worth £3.24 billion ($4.51) at the time, and would become one of Phoenix’s largest asset managers.

The two companies would build on their partnership throughout the years. Abrdn publicly announced the sale of Standard Life in February 2021. Along with the public announcement, Standard Life Aberdeen would change its name to ABRDN PLC in July. The investment company claims to manage and administer over £532 ($729) billion of assets for all of their clients, with over £147.4 billion of Phoenix Group assets being managed by Abrdn.

Today Aberdeen Standard Investments and Aberdeen Standard Capital become abrdn. We are focussed on creating more for our clients and powering positive change. #WeAreabrdn #abrdn #InvestmentNews pic.twitter.com/tNDQqFAViG — abrdn plc (@abrdn_plc) September 27, 2021