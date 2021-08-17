Lucid Motors Stock Forecast: A Perfect Storm or a Massive Rally?

Barring the first-quarter sell-off, EV (electric vehicle) stocks moved up in an almost straight line in 2020. Things have been different in 2021 though and EV stocks have been volatile. Most of them are trading with a YTD loss. Lucid Motors (LCID), which went public in July, has also looked weak after the initial post-merger surge. What’s the forecast for LCID stock and is it a good long-term investment now?