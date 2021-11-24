How Loopring Could Get From $3 to $20 Before 2030

If you invested $1,000 in Loopring at the beginning of 2021, you would have $17,000 now, and if you put $1,000 into the crypto three years ago, the investment would be worth more than $70,000. Loopring has focused on serving the growing DeFi sector. The project offers high transaction speeds and low gas fees, and these appeal to developers seeking reprieve from Ethereum’s congestion and soaring fees.