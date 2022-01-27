LG Energy Solution IPO: South Korea's Second Most Valuable Company

After a successful stock market debut, LGES (377300.KS) closed in its local market at a price of approximately 505,00 KRW ($419). The company has a market valuation of about 118 trillion KRW ($98 billion), which is the second-highest valuation in South Korea behind Samsung Electronics. Meanwhile, Samsung is valued at around $422.17 billion. LGES said that it plans to use the money it raised in the IPO to increase its battery production.