Direct Listings vs IPOs: Which Are Better?

Changing from a private company to a public company can be helpful in various ways. Allowing consumers to become shareholders in your company can help raise revenue, as well as build repute. Direct listings and IPOs (initial public offerings) are some of the most common methods of going public.

Many companies have gone public this year, and while IPOs are the traditional and most common method, direct listings have proven to be effective as well. Direct listings can offer more simplicity than IPOs for some companies.

What's a direct listing?

A direct listing, also known as a DPO (direct public offering), is where a company goes public by selling its existing shares instead of offering new ones. The shares that are sold to the public market may include company employee and private investor shares. The issued stock is listed directly on a stock exchange, and the opening price will depend on the market.

The benefit of going public through a direct listing is that it's much cheaper than an IPO. The company doesn’t have to cooperate with investment banks as underwriters of the stocks, which saves it various fees. Additionally, these companies can use banks as advisers, an easier option than using underwriters.

Another benefit is that there are no lockup periods after going public through a DPO, which are common in IPOs—IPO shareholders aren't allowed to sell their shares for a certain period after the company is publicly listed. In contrast, DPO shareholders are free to sell their shares after the listing and make a profit.

Having a direct listing doesn’t always necessarily mean a company wants to take the cheaper route. It can be a well-known brand that doesn’t need to sell its shares, especially if it's a multibillion-dollar company. A company may also prefer a DPO because it ensures its existing shares won’t get diluted by creating new ones.