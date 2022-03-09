The LanzaTech IPO Is Coming: Here Are the Date and Price for the Green SPAC Deal

Investors can purchase shares through two ways: by either buying AMCI stock before the transition or buying LNZA stock after the ticker debuts. As of late 2021, on average, SPAC stocks had lost 9.9 percent after their merger date. Because of SPACs' volatility, pre-merger investments may be less likely to see returns than investments post merger. This, of course, depends on the stock, and LanzaTech does have the opportunity to be a leader in the projected $1 trillion CCT industry.