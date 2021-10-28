Kishu Inu's Long-Term Forecast Isn't Clear, Possible Short-Term Gains

According to Digital Coin Price, Kishu Inu is expected to rise by about 225 percent by 2025.

Wallet Investor says that Kishu Inu isn't a good investment.

KISHU coin has pulled back by almost 60 percent from its all-time high in May. The current price shows that Kishu Inu crypto’s monthly gains have averaged almost 300 percent since its debut. If the altcoin continues to grow at that rate, investors can expect a blockbuster return running into millions of percentages.