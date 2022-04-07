Karlie Kloss Has Made Millions as a Top Model, TV Host, and Investor

Karlie Kloss is an American fashion model who appeared on the cover of Scene Magazine at the age of 14. She has walked runways at New York’s Fashion Week as well as at prestigious fashion shows in Milan and Paris. She has been a host and executive producer for Bravo’s Project Runway and is part of an investment group that acquired W Magazine. She founded the camp “Kode With Klossy” for young girls.

Birthdate: August 3, 1992

Education: Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University

Spouse: Joshua Kushner

Children: son Levi