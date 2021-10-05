Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots Could Be Available Soon

Johnson & Johnson is asking the FDA for a EUA (emergency use authorization) for the booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine. If approved, the J&J booster shots could be available as soon as November.

Although the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine already received FDA approval, J&J and Moderna are still navigating the approval process. Here's what you can expect moving forward.

J&J booster provides 94 percent protection.

Data from a late-stage study shows that a booster to the original one-shot J&J vaccine provides 94 percent protection from moderate to severe COVID-19 when it's administered 56 days after the first shot, J&J officials say. When the booster is given at least 14 days after the first shot, it provides 100 percent protection against COVID-19.

When the booster for the J&J COVID-19 vaccine was given two months after the first shot, the antibody levels rose four to six times higher than after the single shot, the company said in a statement. When administered six months after the initial dose, they said that antibody levels increased nine-fold in the week after the booster and continued to climb higher for four weeks.

