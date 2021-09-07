When Is Pfizer Booster Available? Fauci Gives COVID-19 Booster Update

The Biden administration is prioritizing vaccine booster shots to “stay ahead” of the COVID-19 crisis, as Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said during a virtual White House briefing last month. However, Moderna boosters might not be available when Pfizer boosters are available, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci , President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

Murthy, Fauci, and other experts said in a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) statement on Aug. 18 that they were “prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose.”

However, during his interview on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sept. 5, Fauci said that the administration might have to release the boosters “sequentially” as the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots get regulatory approval.