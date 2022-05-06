Elon Musk's "Fixer" Jared Birchall Has a Net Worth Over $1 Million

Birchall, 47, was six years in as senior vice president at Morgan Stanley when Musk enlisted his help setting up his family office. Besides the family office, Birchall is also listed in the management roster of many of Musk’s businesses. At one time, he was listed as the director and CEO of Neuralink, although he wasn’t involved in the day-to-day operations of the brain-implant company. Birchall doesn’t list any other roles on his LinkedIn profile except the family office.