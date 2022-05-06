Elon Musk's "Fixer" Jared Birchall Has a Net Worth Over $1 Million

Elon Musk's "Fixer" Jared Birchall Has a Net Worth Over $1 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
May. 6 2022, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
When you’re the world’s wealthiest individual, it can be hard to trust other people. So, it’s a good thing Elon Musk has Jared Birchall in his corner. Often referred to as Musk’s “fixer,” Birchall has been the Tesla billionaire’s right-hand man for about six years. Although there isn’t much information on Birchall’s net worth, it’s sure to be a pretty penny given Musk’s $264 billion worth.
Jared Birchell
Managing Director of Elon Musk's family office, Excession LLC.
Net worth: Over $1 Million
Jared Birchall has been Elon Musk's right-hand man for the past six years. Beyond his role as managing director for Musk's family office, Excession LLC, Birchall assists the billionaire with everything from securing loans and investors to hiring nannies for his kids to digging up dirt on Musk's critics.
Age: 47
Religion: Mormon
Alma Mater: Brigham Young University
In his role as managing director of Musk’s family office, Excession LLC, Birchall probably earns about $1 million–$3 million per year, Bloomberg reports. Excession is the company Musk founded in 2016 to manage his investments and money from his companies Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring Co., and Neuralink.
Birchall helped Elon Musk in his Twitter takeover.
According to a Bloomberg article, Birchall was instrumental in working out the financing for Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Besides the $12.5 billion loan from Musk’s stake in Tesla, another $7.1 billion is coming from investors such as Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Tala, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Birchall worked in finance before joining Musk.
Before joining forces with Musk, Birchall had a career in finance and wealth management. After graduating from Brigham Young University in 1999, Birchall spent a year as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs. In 2000, he left Goldman Sachs to join Merrill Lynch as a private wealth adviser. He was at Merrill Lynch for just over a decade when he was fired for misconduct for “sending correspondence to a client without management approval,” Bloomberg reports.
Birchall, 47, was six years in as senior vice president at Morgan Stanley when Musk enlisted his help setting up his family office. Besides the family office, Birchall is also listed in the management roster of many of Musk’s businesses. At one time, he was listed as the director and CEO of Neuralink, although he wasn’t involved in the day-to-day operations of the brain-implant company. Birchall doesn’t list any other roles on his LinkedIn profile except the family office.
Birchall handles most of Musk’s business and personal life.
Birchall reportedly has his hands in most of Musk’s business and personal life. Besides managing Musk’s finances and helping him secure bank loans and investments, he also arranges travel for the billionaire and even hires nannies for Musk’s children, reports the New York Post.
Musk has also enlisted Birchall’s assistance in doing some of his dirty work and cleaning up his messes. In 2018, under Musk’s direction, Birchall hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on a man who criticized Musk for suggesting the use of a SpaceX submarine to rescue a trapped soccer team in Thailand, Bloomberg reports.
Birchall moved his family to Texas in 2020.
When Musk picked up and moved most of his business operations from California to Texas, Birchall also moved. Bloomberg reports Birchall moved his wife and five children into a $2.25-million home in Austin.