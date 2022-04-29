Weiss Is a Legit Research Firm, Crypto Ratings Aren't Always Reliable

It uses a software model to identify the right cryptos to recommend to investors. Weiss crypto ratings work like the "buy," "hold," or "sell" ratings in stocks. However, crypto ratings are in the form of letter grades that range from “A” to “E.” Therefore, an A-rating implies that the crypto is a strong buy, while a B-rating indicates that the crypto is a moderate buy. A C-rating signifies that the crypto is a hold. A D-rating indicates that the crypto is a sell, while an E-rating is a strong sell.