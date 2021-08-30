VIA Motors to Be Acquired by Ideanomics in All-Stock Transaction

VIA Motors, an electric vehicle company that was founded in 2010, has entered into an agreement for an all-stock deal with a financial technology firm . Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX.O) is said to be buying VIA Motors International Inc. in a transaction that might value the EV company at $630 million.

As a financial technology (fintech) company, Ideanomics is focused on “driving the sustainability transformation .” Through its segment Ideanomics Mobility, the company aims to help bring electrification to commercial vehicle fleets. It also operates Ideanomics Capital, which uses technology and innovation to improve the efficiency of the financial services industry.

VIA Motors and Ideanomics deal

Since many nations have adopted stricter carbon emissions guidelines, many automakers are striving to build up their electric vehicle capabilities. Another electric vehicle manufacturer, Rivian, filed confidentially to go public last week.

Source: Ideanomics Facebook

The base transaction price is $450 million, according to Ideanomics, with a potential for $180 million in earnout for VIA tied to future vehicle deliveries.

In the all-stock transaction, Ideanomics will acquire VIA Motors and 162 million shares of IDEX will be offered to VIA Motors shareholders. This will give them about a 25 percent stake in the combined company.

Also, Ideanomics is issuing a separate $50 million in a secured convertible note to VIA to help fund the electric vehicle company's growth. That will be subject to purchase price adjustment.

According to Reuters, after the acquisition is completed, VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell is expected to remain in that role. VIA will continue operations as a separate business entity, which will report to Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor.

Ideanomics’ executive chair Shane McMahon stated in a press release, “As we continue to grow into a leader in the commercial EV space VIA Motors adds valuable brand cachet and an exceptional manufacturing discipline to our portfolio.”