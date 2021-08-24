Is There Gold in Fort Knox? Yes, It Isn't Just a Conspiracy Theory

Don't go grabbing your gold sifter and scale for this one. While there might be gold in Fort Knox , it isn't underground. Instead, it's under serious lock and key.

The Fort Knox Bullion Depository is a vault that holds valuable assets under U.S. government ownership. The U.S. facility is situated adjacent to the U.S. army post that Fort Knox is well known for. The U.S. Department of the Treasury operates the facility, which houses various assets (including, of course, gold).

Visitors aren't allowed in the Fort Knox Bullion Depository. For anyone wondering, that's a hard and fast rule that has been in place since the building completed construction in 1936. Now, 85 years later, the building still houses various commodities .

According to the U.S. Mint , the Fort Knox Bullion Depository currently houses 147.3 million ounces of gold. That amounts to approximately half of the U.S. Treasury's total stored gold.

Currently, it has been decades since any gold has been moved to or from the facility. Gold is only moved when experts sample small amounts to test its purity.

Gold first found its way to Fort Knox in 1937. The record for most gold holdings at the Fort Knox vault is 649.6 million ounces. The U.S. set this record on December 31, 1941.

The U.S. government uses gold as a strategic asset (and no unwelcome guests can get in).

The U.S. government uses gold as a diverse asset to hedge against economic downturns. The government takes the Fort Knox facility very seriously. Only a few individuals are aware of the building's actual layout, structure, and breadth of contents. Also, no single individual knows the entire procedure of opening the vault. The Fort Knox Bullion Depository is one of the most secure buildings in the world.

The facility is thought to be made from a mix of granite, concrete, reinforced steel, and structural steel. The blast-proof exterior is built from granite-lined concrete. The gold vault itself is made of steel plates, steel I-beams, and concrete-encased steel cylinders. Of course, there's also an escape tunnel in case anyone gets locked in unwillingly.