With Bitcoin Gold 90% Below Its Peak, Should You Buy the Dip?

Bitcoin Gold’s gains over the past year have averaged 50 percent per month. Assuming BTG climbs just 5 percent per month, it could surpass $70 before the end of 2021 and regain its $540 all-time high by 2025.

For investors keen to buy the dip, BTG’s 90 percent pullback from the peak appears to offer a great discount entry point. Some of the happiest Bitcoin Gold investors are the brave ones who bought the dip when everyone else was selling. A case in point is the crypto’s plunge to an all-time low of $2.54 in Nov. 2020. Those who bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 2,000 percent.