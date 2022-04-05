Parts of the U.S. Deal With Cement and Concrete Shortage, Not Nationwide

In its report, the PCA said that it expects U.S. cement demand to rise 2.7 percent in 2022 and then slow to 1.1 percent in 2023. However, the forecast doesn't include any bump from higher government spending on infrastructure because the bill passed after the report. It also said that 17 cement plants in the country are up for labor negotiation in 2022. Any labor issues at these plants will add to the demand-supply mismatch.