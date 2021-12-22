NHL Pauses Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

There were hopes that the players could return to a Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014. But because of the recent COVID surge, the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to opt out of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was going to postpone games from Feb. 3 to 22 so that the players could participate in the Winter Games, but now that the players have opted out, it’s possible that the league could use that time to make up for all of the regular season games that were previously postponed.