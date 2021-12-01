Jeff Vinik Owns the Tampa Bay Lightening, Comments on the Economy

Jeff Vinik Owns the Tampa Bay Lightening, Comments on the EconomyBy Robin Hill-Gray
Jeff Vinik has made a name for himself in the business world and the sports world. He's the current owner of the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning.
When Vinik isn't managing his various teams and businesses, he often comments on the economy, labor, and inflation. Within this commentary, Vinik has revealed that he wants to lead the charge on getting people back into the workforce and in the office. Amid these ventures, what's Vinik's net worth?
Jeff Vinik has a diverse background.
Vinik received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Engineering and Economics from Duke University. He then went on to receive an MBA from Havard School of Business. He launched a management firm Vinik Asset Management, which he managed from 1996 to 2013. Vinik also ran Fidelity’s Magellan Fund for several years.
Vinik owns the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning and is a minority owner of the MLB Boston Red Sox. He was active on the board of directors for the Premier League soccer team Liverpool football club from 2010 to 2013. He bought the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010 for $170 million.
Including fund management, Vinik has also donated $70 million in funding to Amalie Arena. He has invested over $20 million in Tampa Bay area charities. The charities include Florida Aquarium, United Way of Suncoast, Metropolitan Ministries, and Tampa Preparatory School. Vinik's most notable donation was to the Lightning Community Heroes program. Vinik and his wife served as chairpeople for the American Cancer Society’s Barons Ball and Pavilion—a gala for the Museum of Art in Tampa.
Jeff Vinik shared his views on the state of the U.S. economy and inflation.
Recently, Vinik has been in the headlines for his business analysis. He has discussed the future of the U.S. economy now that the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified. In particular, Vinik thinks that the government has flooded the U.S. with so much money that it has made people hesitant to go back to work. As a result, there's a huge gap in workforce employment and over 10 million jobs remain unfilled.
When speaking on good inflation, Vinik said, “We are in the biggest stockpiling panic that we have ever been in. I think we are overproducing because we are not only producing for demand, which is strong, but inventories are replenishing on top of that.” He thinks that within the next 12–18 months, production will slow down and take the edge off of inflated prices.
Jeff Vinik plans to "take over" getting people back in the office.
Vinik's latest venture is commercial real estate. His $3 billion project includes a 56-acre development in Tampa, some of which will be reserved for office space. While CNBC reported that only 28 percent of workers in Manhattan have returned to work, Vinik claimed that 70 percent–80 percent of the office space for this venture has already been leased within the past year.
Vinik said that the leasing influx was “well ahead” of what he initially expected. Vinik also stated, “I have been adamant for a year, year and a half, that I will take over on people returning to the office. I still think there’s going to be a really strong demand for office in the years ahead.”
Vinik's strategy is focused on building office spaces that are environmentally sound and promote things like health optimization. He thinks that will be the main draw to attract people back into working in person.