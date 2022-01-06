Is Publishers Clearing House Real or Just Another Scam?

Publishers Clearing House doesn’t email or call its big winners. According to the company’s website, major prize winners are notified live and in-person by its famous Prize Patrol. The winners of $10,000 or less get the prize via an overnight express carrier like UPS, FedEx, or USPS Express Mail and occasionally via email. Therefore, you can rest assured that it's a scam if you're being notified of a big prize win through anything other than Prize Patrol.