Zelle Says Scam Victims May Not Be Able To Recoup Their Money

“If you were knowingly involved in the transaction and you gave the ‘ok’ and authorized a payment to be sent, this is typically defined as a scam,” Zelle explains. “Even if you were tricked or persuaded into authorizing a payment for a good or service someone said they were going to provide, but they didn’t fulfill it, this would be considered a scam. Because you authorized the payment, you may not be able to get your money back.”