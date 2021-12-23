Why Is Bank of America Closing Branches? Some Are Temporary

In October, BoA announced that it’s increasing its minimum wage in the U.S. to $21 in an attempt to attract more applicants. However, the efforts haven’t been very successful so far and branches are still closing down. The financial institution has let customers know this year that as it closes down some locations, it would like for them to participate more in online banking. As online banking services continue to expand, it could mean that many more locations could be shutting down in 2022.