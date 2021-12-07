Amazon Scammers Stole More Than $27 Million in a Year, FTC Reports

In another scam, the impersonators might text you to say you’ve won a free Amazon product in a raffle and ask for your credit card information, saying you just need to pay for shipping. Of course, that’s also a ruse. The FTC’s data shows that individuals 60 years of age or older are four times more likely than younger individuals to report losing money to these Amazon scams, and these older adults had a median loss of $1,500, compared with $814 for younger adults.