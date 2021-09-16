Is Narendra Modi Going To Win the 2024 Indian General Election?

Indian PM (prime minister) Narendra Modi, turning 71 on Sep. 17, 2021, has served two decades in public life, having begun his political career as Gujarat state's chief minister in 2001. When he ran for PM in 2014, he won by a majority and ended an era of coalition politics in India. The country's next general election is scheduled for 2024. Is Modi going to win?

When Modi was re-elected in 2019, the economy wasn't doing well and GDP growth had fallen for several quarters. Modi surprised his opponents by not only returning to power but doing so with a greater majority than he had in 2014.

Why Modi keeps winning elections

Modi's success in Indian politics is unquestionable. To build his following, especially among hardcore supporters of his BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party), With Modi's combination of Hindu nationalism, national security, and social security schemes, India's politics have taken a hard turn to the right.

Source: Getty Images

Also, despite his botched demonetization plan that scrapped all high-value currency notes in the country, along with allegations of corruption in some defense deals, Modi is seen as an anti-corruption crusader. His humble background adds to his charm. Unlike many previous leaders, he wasn’t born into wealth—he worked his way through the political system and is seen as a common man’s leader.

More importantly, no other leader in the opposition has the brand persona of Mod. In 2019, the BJP managed to get over 300 seats in the national parliament, despite having only 37.4 percent of the vote.

