Lordstown Motors Gets Another Lifeline, Future Still Isn't Certain

To get itself out of these woes, Lordstown officially sold its Ohio factory to Foxconn in November 2021. However, there were concerns about its ability to conclude the contract manufacturing deal, which was a prerequisite for closing the sale. Foxconn had already made three prepayments of $200 million, which Lordstown would have been forced to repay if the deal wasn’t signed by May 18. Lordstown said it didn't have that amount, which led to another slide in the company’s stock price.