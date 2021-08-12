Is Jeff Bezos Vaccinated Against Covid? Let's Look at the Evidence

The founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is always a subject of conversation. In July 2021, businesses owned by Amazon, including The Washington Post, reported that employees would be required to show proof of vaccination to continue employment when offices re-open in September.

However, this decision has sparked discussion of whether or not Jeff Bezos himself is vaccinated. So, is the recent space-traveler vaccinated? Here's everything we know.

Is Jeff Bezos vaccinated? He hasn't spoken publicly about it.

While the subject of vaccination has been a hot topic since the vaccine rollout, there have been many celebrities and other figures who have abstained from the conversation. Jeff Bezos has not commented on whether he is vaccinated, preferring instead to focus on his trip to space via his company Blue Origin.

The shuttle launched on July 20, 2021, and returned to Earth after 10 minutes of exploration, roughly 66 miles into space. Jeff made the flight with his brother Mark, 18-year-old aspiring astronaut Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old aerospace engineer Wally Funk. Many pointed out at the time that the amount of money spent on the trip to space could've also paid for roughly 2 billion doses of vaccine.

Jeff's decision to use the money on space during a global pandemic isn't the only reason people are talking. His flight sparked a thousand questions about the accessibility of space travel. Unlike Jeff's competitor Virgin Atlantic, which has been selling seats on their spacecraft for $250,000 apiece, currently, there is no price attached to snagging a seat on Blue Origin's next trip.

The Sun reports that while Jeff has not publicly addressed his vaccination status, he did attend the Sun Valley Conference in July 2021. Attendees of the "summer camp for billionaires" hosted by Allen & Company were required to be vaccinated, and Jeff Bezos was counted among those in attendance. While this isn't the most solid of evidence to suggest Jeff's vaccination status, it does give consumers hope that he followed the suit of many and got his shots.

